Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Expands By 9,600.0%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Apollo Silver Trading Down 0.9 %

APGOF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

