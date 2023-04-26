Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Decreases By 62.9%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.
Amada Stock Performance
AMDWF stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.
Amada Company Profile
