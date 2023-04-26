Short Interest in Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Decreases By 62.9%

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 631.0 days.

Amada Stock Performance

AMDWF stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Amada has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.