Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$315.00 and last traded at C$315.00. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$327.00.

Senvest Capital Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$329.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$322.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.98.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

