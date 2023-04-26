Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $15,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

