Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.10).

Several brokerages have commented on SNR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($59,568.98). Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SNR opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £686.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,272.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

