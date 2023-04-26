SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 97.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.