Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading Up 10.8%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 229,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 616,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Scilex during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

