Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

