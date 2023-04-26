Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,913 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $83,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 460,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,634. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

