Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises about 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 1,624,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,542. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

