Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 54,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

