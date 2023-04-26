Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in BCE by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,270,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

