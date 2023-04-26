Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $379.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.67 and a 200-day moving average of $410.20.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

