Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 50,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

