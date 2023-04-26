Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,949,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $48,576.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $53,408.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $50,400.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,512.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $48,448.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $250,389.60.

On Monday, February 13th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $51,872.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00.

Upstart Stock Down 1.4 %

Upstart stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 45,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,225,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.