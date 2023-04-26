Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,934. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 908.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $161.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,581 shares of company stock worth $9,125,096. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

