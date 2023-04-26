Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
