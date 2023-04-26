Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 885,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

