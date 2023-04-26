Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 5.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.38 and last traded at $266.17. Approximately 116,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 397,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

Saia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

