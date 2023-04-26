Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 5.3%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $261.38 and last traded at $266.17. Approximately 116,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 397,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on SAIA. Citigroup upped their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.
Saia Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity at Saia
In other Saia news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Saia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Saia by 108.0% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
