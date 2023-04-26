Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,751. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

