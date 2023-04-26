Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities cut Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabina Gold & Silver (SGSVF)
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.