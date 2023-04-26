Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities cut Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

