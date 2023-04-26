Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Reduced by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 6.2% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $44,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.59. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $98.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

