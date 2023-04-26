Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.02. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30-12.05 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,311. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

