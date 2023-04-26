Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,129,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,549 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $8.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Rumble Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

