Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,129,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 1,213,549 shares.The stock last traded at $8.89 and had previously closed at $8.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Rumble Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble
Rumble Company Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rumble (RUM)
