Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $144.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 234,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.29 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

