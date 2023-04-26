Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $144.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.94.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 234,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.99. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.29 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.