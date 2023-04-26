Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTU traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.18. 751,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.62. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.