Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 1,117,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.