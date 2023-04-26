Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,656 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

