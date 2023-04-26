Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 168,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,738,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 6,754,777 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

