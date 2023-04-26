Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 17,468,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,031,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

