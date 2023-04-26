Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.