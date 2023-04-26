Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 403 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

MMM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,198. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

