Rollins Financial Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Rollins Financial cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.