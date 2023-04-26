Rollins Financial Takes Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS ITA opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

