Rollins Financial Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Up 2.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.26.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

