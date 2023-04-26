Rollins Financial Sells 4,877 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rollins Financial cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.