Rollins Financial Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Rollins Financial trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,996 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.60. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

