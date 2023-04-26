Rollins Financial Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rollins Financial owned about 0.11% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.