Rollins Financial Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $244.24 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.81.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

