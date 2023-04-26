Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 6,293 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $175.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.32. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

