Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rockcliff Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Rockcliff Metals Company Profile

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

