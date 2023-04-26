Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Down 0.1%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.16. 666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Company Profile

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

