Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 84,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $25,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

