Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading

