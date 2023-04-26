Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.