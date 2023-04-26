Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Price Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$108.14 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.