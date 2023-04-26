RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,962.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

