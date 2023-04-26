Reviewing Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -24.17% -7.12% -6.61% Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $5.64 million 4.91 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. which through its subsidiary, engages in owning commercial real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: ANV Lease, Sharx’s, and Corporate. The ANV segment leases land in Denmark by long term leases. The Sharx’s segment generates commissions for the sale cargo security products. The Corporate segments does not generate revenues, but has administrative expenses. The company was founded by Kurt Sondergaard in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, VT.

