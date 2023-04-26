Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. The stock had a trading volume of 192,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,742. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.