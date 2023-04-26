Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 142,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $7.39 on Wednesday, reaching $269.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,549,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,541,238. The company has a market capitalization of $666.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $281.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.