Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $667,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 952,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FLOT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,628 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.