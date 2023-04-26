Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Insider Activity

KeyCorp Price Performance

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

