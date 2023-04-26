Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.
Insider Activity
KeyCorp Price Performance
NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $20.34.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
KeyCorp Profile
KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KeyCorp (KEY)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.